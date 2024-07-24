Osisko Metals Advances Gaspé Copper Project and Community Engagement

Osisko Metals Incorporated (TSE:OM) has released an update.

Osisko Metals Incorporated has reported significant progress at their Gaspé Copper project, including the advancement of a drilling program and comprehensive water characterization studies aimed at understanding environmental impacts and supporting responsible dewatering practices. Additionally, the company has demonstrated a commitment to local community engagement through various sponsorships and upcoming public consultations.

For further insights into TSE:OM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.