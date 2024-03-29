Osisko Gold Announces Year-End Financial Filings

Osisko Gold (TSE:OR) has released an update.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has announced the filing of its year-end financial documents for 2023, including the Annual Information Form, Consolidated Annual Financial Statements, and Management’s Discussion and Analysis with Canadian authorities and its Annual Report with the U.S. SEC. The company, a significant player in the precious metals royalty space with over 180 royalties and streams, emphasized the availability of these documents online and through its Investor Relations Department. Osisko Gold Royalties is known for its extensive North American portfolio, notably its cornerstone asset in the Canadian Malartic Complex.

