Osisko Development Expands Stake in Falco Resources with Recent Acquisition

Osisko Development ( (TSE:ODV) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 17, 2025, Osisko Development Corp., through its subsidiary Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd., acquired 6,250,000 units of Falco Resources Ltd. for C$2,000,000 in a private placement. This acquisition increases Osisko’s holdings in Falco, reflecting its investment strategy and potential influence in the gold mining sector. The move is part of Osisko’s broader strategy to enhance its portfolio and strengthen its market position in the mining industry.

More about Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. is a North American gold development company focused on advancing past-producing mining camps in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The company aims to become an intermediate gold producer, primarily through its flagship Cariboo Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada. It also has projects in Utah, USA, and Sonora, Mexico, which offer significant exploration potential and access to existing infrastructure.

YTD Price Performance: 97.39%

Average Trading Volume: 169,903

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$1.09B

