Osisko Development Corp Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Osisko Development Corp ( (ODV) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Osisko Development Corp presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Osisko Development Corp. is a North American gold development company focused on advancing its flagship Cariboo Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada, along with other projects in Utah, USA, and Sonora, Mexico. In its third quarter of 2025, Osisko Development reported significant financial activities, including maintaining a cash balance of $401.4 million and securing $137.2 million under a financing facility. The company also completed private placements totaling $280.4 million and advanced its Cariboo Gold Project through pre-construction and underground development activities. Key financial metrics for the quarter included $4.4 million in revenues from gold sales and ongoing strategic developments at the Cariboo Gold Project, supported by a US$450 million financing facility. The company is progressing with a 13,000-meter infill drill program and pre-construction activities, aiming for construction readiness. Looking ahead, Osisko Development remains focused on advancing its projects, with management optimistic about achieving key milestones and continuing to develop its mining assets responsibly.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue