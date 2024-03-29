Osisko Development Announces 2023 Year-End Results

Osisko Development Corp (TSE:ODV) has released an update.

Osisko Development Corp. reported its financial and operating results for Q4 and year-end 2023, highlighting sales of 2,090 ounces of gold in Q4 with $6.9 million in revenues, and a total of 10,743 ounces for the year. The company also announced an Environmental Assessment Certificate for its Cariboo Gold Project and the creation of Electric Elements Mining Corp. to explore lithium potential. Additionally, Osisko Development noted significant exploration activities, including an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Trixie deposit, and continued advancements in the Tintic Project, with test mining activities at Trixie currently on hold.

