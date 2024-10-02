OSG Corporation Completes Share Buyback

OSG (JP:6136) has released an update.

OSG Corporation has successfully repurchased 1,143,000 shares of its common stock for a total price of ¥2.28 billion during the period of September 2024. This buyback is part of a larger plan authorized by the company’s board, which allows for the repurchase of up to 15 million shares, representing approximately 15.63% of total issued shares, with a budget of up to ¥22 billion by November 2024.

