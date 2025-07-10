OSG Corporation Cancels Treasury Stock to Optimize Share Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from OSG ( (JP:6136) ).

OSG Corporation has announced the cancellation of 3,037,100 shares of its treasury stock, representing 3.06% of the total shares issued before cancellation. This move, decided by the Board of Directors, aims to streamline the company’s share structure and potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares.

More about OSG

OSG Corporation operates in the manufacturing industry, primarily focusing on producing and distributing cutting tools. The company is listed on the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges and is known for its strategic market positioning in precision tools.

Average Trading Volume: 355,162

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen168B

Learn more about 6136 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue