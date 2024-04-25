OSB Group PLC Executes Share Buyback

OSB Group PLC (GB:OSB) has released an update.

OSB Group PLC has announced the repurchase and cancellation of 133,086 of its ordinary shares, as part of the company’s share buyback program initiated on 15 March 2024. This transaction took place across four trading venues on 24 April 2024, with Jefferies International Limited executing the trades. Following the repurchase, OSB Group’s total number of ordinary shares in issue is now 390,391,548, with no shares held in treasury.

