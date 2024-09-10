OSB Group Completes Share Buyback Programme

OSB Group PLC (GB:OSB) has released an update.

OSB Group PLC has announced the completion of a share buyback transaction on 09 September 2024, where the company repurchased 309,023 of its ordinary shares at a volume-weighted average price of £3.6999 each. These shares were bought on the London Stock Exchange via Citigroup Global Markets Limited and will be subsequently cancelled. This buyback is part of an ongoing programme that affects the total number of voting rights in the company, which, post-transaction, stands at 382,198,160.

