Osaki Electric Reports Growth in Q1 2025 Financial Results

Osaki Electric Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6644) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Osaki Electric Co., Ltd. reported a 3.1% increase in net sales for the three months ending June 30, 2025, with significant growth in operating and ordinary profits by 21.6% and 20.4%, respectively. Despite a slight decline in net assets and equity, the company forecasts a modest increase in annual net sales and profits, indicating a stable financial outlook and potential for stakeholder confidence.

More about Osaki Electric Co., Ltd.

Osaki Electric Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in the electrical industry. It focuses on the development and manufacturing of electric meters and related equipment, serving a broad market with its innovative solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 167,814

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen50.79B

