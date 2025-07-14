OS Therapies Raises $4.2M Through Warrant Exercise

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from OS Therapies Incorporated ( (OSTX) ) is now available.

On July 11, 2025, OS Therapies completed a warrant exercise inducement and exchange offer, raising approximately $4.2 million in gross proceeds. The funds will support regulatory efforts for OST-HER2, strategic alternatives for its OS Animal Health subsidiary, and other corporate initiatives. This financial move extends the company’s cash runway through 2026, allowing it to pursue a Biologics Licensing Authorization for OST-HER2 and advance its pipeline, including AI-driven next-generation ADC product modeling.

The most recent analyst rating on (OSTX) stock is a Buy with a $8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on OS Therapies Incorporated stock, see the OSTX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on OSTX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, OSTX is a Underperform.

OS Therapies Incorporated faces significant financial difficulties, marked by increasing net losses, negative cash flows, and reliance on external financing. The technical analysis indicates bearish momentum with the stock trading below its moving averages. Valuation is challenging with no earnings to support a P/E ratio or dividend yield. These factors contribute to a low overall stock score, reflecting the company’s financial instability and negative market sentiment.

More about OS Therapies Incorporated

OS Therapies is a clinical-stage oncology company specializing in the development and commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors. The company’s lead asset, OST-HER2, is an immunotherapy that leverages the immune-stimulatory effects of Listeria bacteria to target the HER2 protein. OST-HER2 has received various designations from the U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency, and OS Therapies is also advancing its next-generation Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) platform.

Average Trading Volume: 472,281

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

