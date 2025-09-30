OS Therapies Files Prospectus for Stock Resale

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from OS Therapies Incorporated ( (OSTX) ).

On September 30, 2025, OS Therapies Incorporated filed a prospectus supplement with the SEC, which is part of their registration statement. This filing allows for the resale of up to 4,373,043 shares of the company’s common stock by selling stockholders, and includes a legal opinion on the legality of these shares.

The most recent analyst rating on (OSTX) stock is a Buy with a $6.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on OS Therapies Incorporated stock, see the OSTX Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, OSTX is a Underperform.

OS Therapies Incorporated faces significant financial difficulties, marked by increasing net losses, negative cash flows, and reliance on external financing. The technical analysis indicates bearish momentum with the stock trading below its moving averages. Valuation is challenging with no earnings to support a P/E ratio or dividend yield. These factors contribute to a low overall stock score, reflecting the company’s financial instability and negative market sentiment.

Average Trading Volume: 618,612

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $63.61M

