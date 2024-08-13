Orvana Minerals Posts Strong Q3 Results, Preps for Construction

Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) has released an update.

Orvana Minerals Corp. reported a robust third quarter in fiscal 2024 with a significant boost in financial performance, generating $7.5 million in cash from operations due to increased metal production and favorable metal prices. Additionally, the company has successfully placed 80% of its bonds program in Bolivia, anticipating the announcement of a construction start date shortly. Production in Spain saw a 29% increase in gold equivalent ounces compared to the previous quarter.

