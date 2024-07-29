Orthocell Targets Singapore Market for Striate+ Expansion

Orthocell Ltd (AU:OCC) has released an update.

Orthocell Ltd has announced its application to introduce its guided bone and tissue repair product, Striate+, to the Singapore market, which is currently under review by the Health Services Authority. Striate+ has shown a remarkable 98.6% success rate in clinical studies and is already generating significant revenue growth in the US, Europe, UK, Australia, and Canada. With a strong financial position and a strategic partnership with BioHorizons, Orthocell is poised to expand its market presence in ASEAN countries and beyond.

