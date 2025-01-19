Orthocell Secures $3.18 Million R&D Tax Incentive Boost

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

An announcement from Orthocell Ltd ( (AU:OCC) ) is now available.

Orthocell Limited announced it has received a $3.18 million R&D Tax Incentive refund from the Australian Government, bolstering its cash reserves to approximately $33 million. This financial boost supports Orthocell’s strategy to enter the US market with its Remplir™ product by early 2025, potentially enhancing its position in the global medical device market and providing significant growth opportunities.

More about Orthocell Ltd

Orthocell Limited is a regenerative medicine company focused on developing products for the repair of bone and soft tissue injuries. The company’s product portfolio includes the CelGro™ platform of collagen medical devices, Striate+™ for dental applications, Remplir™ for peripheral nerve reconstruction, and SmrtGraft™ for tendon repair. Orthocell is advancing its tendon cell therapy in the US and has a global distribution network.

YTD Price Performance: 0.74%

Average Trading Volume: 1,538,670

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$317.9M

Learn more about OCC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.