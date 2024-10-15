Orthocell Director’s Stake Changes Post Options Exercise

Orthocell Ltd (AU:OCC) has released an update.

Orthocell Limited has notified the ASX of a change in Director Paul Anderson’s interest in the company, following a cashless exercise of unlisted options. Anderson and his spouse, Nicole Telford, now hold a combined total of 6,571,920 ordinary shares in Orthocell, with Anderson individually acquiring 268,089 ordinary shares and Telford 80,426, after the disposal of their unlisted options.

