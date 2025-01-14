Orthocell Announces Issuance of 3 Million Options to Consultant

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Orthocell Ltd ( (AU:OCC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Orthocell Limited has announced the terms and conditions for the issuance of 3,000,000 options to a consultant. These options, which are not transferrable or quoted on ASX, allow the consultant to subscribe to company shares upon meeting certain conditions. This move is part of Orthocell’s strategic efforts to advance its market position and incentivize key stakeholders.

More about Orthocell Ltd

Orthocell Limited is a regenerative medicine company based in Australia, specializing in products that aid in the repair of bone and soft tissue injuries. The company offers a portfolio of collagen medical devices used in dental and orthopedic applications, with products like Striate+™, Remplir™, and SmrtGraft™. Orthocell is advancing its tendon cell therapy development in the US market.

YTD Price Performance: 4.80%

Average Trading Volume: 1,527,492

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$340.4M

