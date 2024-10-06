Orthocell Achieves Record Revenue Growth

Orthocell Ltd (AU:OCC) has released an update.

Orthocell Ltd has reported a second consecutive quarter of record revenue, reaching $2.03 million, a 7.82% increase from the previous quarter, signaling strong market adoption of its medical devices, Striate+ and Remplir, in several international markets. With expected FDA approval of Remplir in the US, Orthocell is targeting a share of the US$4 billion global market, supported by a solid cash position of approximately $18.4 million to fund its expansion.

For further insights into AU:OCC stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.