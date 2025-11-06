Orsted Reports Strategic Moves and Financial Results

Orsted ( (DOGEF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Orsted presented to its investors.

Orsted, a leading company in the renewable energy sector, specializes in offshore wind energy and is recognized for its significant contributions to sustainable energy solutions globally. In its latest earnings report for the first nine months of 2025, Orsted highlighted several strategic and financial developments. The company successfully raised DKK 60 billion through a rights issue, reinforcing its capital structure to support ongoing and future projects. Additionally, Orsted entered into a significant agreement to divest a 50% stake in the Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Farm, valued at approximately DKK 39 billion, marking a pivotal step in its funding strategy.

Key financial metrics revealed a decrease in operating profit (EBITDA) to DKK 18.6 billion, down from DKK 23.6 billion in the same period last year, primarily due to the absence of cancellation fees that benefited the previous year. Despite this, Orsted maintained a high availability rate of 94% across its offshore portfolio and increased offshore generation by 8% year-over-year. The company also reported progress in its construction projects, including the resumption of activities at Revolution Wind in the US following a legal injunction.

Orsted’s strategic focus remains on strengthening its capital structure, advancing its offshore wind projects, and enhancing competitiveness through organizational adjustments. The company continues to explore partnerships, as evidenced by a memorandum of understanding with Korea South-East Power Company and POSCO for the Incheon offshore wind project. Furthermore, Orsted is implementing a rightsizing initiative to improve efficiency, aiming for annual cost savings of approximately DKK 2 billion by 2028.

Looking ahead, Orsted maintains its full-year EBITDA guidance of DKK 24-27 billion, excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees, and gross investments of DKK 50-54 billion. The company is poised to continue its leadership in the offshore wind sector, with a strong emphasis on Europe and select Asia-Pacific markets. Orsted’s commitment to renewable energy is underscored by its target of achieving 99% renewable generation for the year 2025.

