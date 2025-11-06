Orsted OTC Strengthens Position in Offshore Wind

Orsted OTC ( (DNNGY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Orsted OTC presented to its investors.

Orsted OTC is a leading energy company specializing in offshore wind energy, with a strong presence in Europe and selected markets in the Asia-Pacific region. The company is recognized for its commitment to renewable energy and sustainability.

In its latest earnings report for the first nine months of 2025, Orsted OTC highlighted significant strategic and financial developments. The company successfully completed a rights issue, raising DKK 60 billion to strengthen its capital structure and support its offshore wind projects. Additionally, Orsted entered into a major agreement to divest a 50% stake in its Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Farm in the UK.

Key financial metrics showed a mixed performance. Operating profit (EBITDA) for the period was DKK 18.6 billion, down from DKK 23.6 billion in the same period last year, primarily due to the absence of cancellation fees that benefited the previous year. However, offshore generation increased by 8% despite lower wind speeds, and the company maintained a high availability rate of 94% across its offshore portfolio.

Strategically, Orsted is focused on delivering its 8.1 GW offshore wind construction portfolio and enhancing its competitiveness through disciplined capital allocation and organizational rightsizing. The company is also exploring new partnerships, such as the memorandum of understanding with Korea South-East Power Company and POSCO for the Incheon offshore wind project.

Looking ahead, Orsted remains committed to its strategic priorities and aims to maintain its leadership in offshore wind energy. The company continues to target a renewable energy share of 99% for 2025 and is on track to achieve its financial and operational goals, despite challenges such as regulatory uncertainties in the US.

