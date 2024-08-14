Ørsted A/S Announces Redemption of Securities

Orsted (DOGEF) has released an update.

Ørsted A/S has announced it will redeem all outstanding EUR 500,000,000 Callable Subordinated Capital Securities on September 24, 2024, at their principal amount plus accrued interest. Following the redemption, the securities will be delisted from the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, with no outstanding securities remaining. This strategic financial move aligns with Ørsted’s vision of a world powered by green energy, as the company continues to lead in renewable energy projects and climate action.

