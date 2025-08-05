Orosur Mining Reports Exceptional Drilling Results at Pepas Prospect

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Orosur Mining ( (TSE:OMI) ).

Orosur Mining Inc. has announced significant progress in its infill drilling program at the Pepas prospect within its Anzá Gold Project in Colombia. The latest drilling results have shown exceptional gold grades, with hole PEP047 returning 104 meters at 6.61 grams per tonne of gold from the surface. This progress supports the company’s goal of establishing a Mineral Resource Estimate by the end of the year. Additionally, Orosur plans to commence further studies on metallurgy and mining logistics to expedite the development of Pepas. The company is also resuming soil sampling at its El Cedro prospect after weather-related delays.

More about Orosur Mining

Orosur Mining Inc. is a mining company focused on the exploration and development of gold projects. The company’s primary focus is the Anzá Gold Project in Colombia, which it fully owns. Orosur is engaged in infill drilling to advance its Pepas prospect towards a Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) and is also involved in soil sampling at the El Cedro prospect.

