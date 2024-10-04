Orosur Mining Expands Share Capital and Issues Warrants

Orosur Mining (TSE:OMI) has released an update.

Orosur Mining Inc. has announced the successful admission of 30,035,971 new common shares on the AIM market, following a previous release on September 30th. The company’s share capital now consists of 235,620,423 common shares, with the new shares ranking equally with the existing ones. In conjunction with the share issuance, Orosur has also issued warrants and broker fees, details of which were outlined in the September 30th announcement.

