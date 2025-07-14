Orosur Mining Advances Pepas Gold Prospect with New Resource Estimate Initiative

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Orosur Mining ( (TSE:OMI) ) has provided an announcement.

Orosur Mining Inc. has announced the commencement of a work program aimed at calculating a Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its Pepas gold prospect in Colombia, driven by positive external conceptual studies and high gold prices. The company is conducting infill drilling at Pepas while continuing exploration at other sites, with plans to complete the MRE by December 2025. This strategic move is expected to enhance Orosur’s potential for near-term production and strengthen its position in the gold mining industry.

More about Orosur Mining

Orosur Mining Inc. is a mining company focused on gold exploration and development, primarily operating in Colombia and Argentina. Its flagship project, the Anzá Project, is located in Colombia’s mid-Cauca belt, a prolific gold region, and is fully owned by the company following the acquisition of shares from its previous joint venture partner.

