Orora Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Orora ( (AU:ORA) ) just unveiled an update.

Orora Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing share buy-back program. The company has repurchased a total of 96,163,048 ordinary fully paid securities before the previous day, with an additional 829,225 securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of Orora’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:ORA) stock is a Hold with a A$2.00 price target.

More about Orora

Average Trading Volume: 4,617,074

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.57B

