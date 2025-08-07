Orla Mining Unveils Promising Drill Results at Camino Rojo

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Orla Mining ( (TSE:OLA) ) has shared an update.

Orla Mining has announced new drill results from Zone 22 at the Camino Rojo deposit, revealing high-grade mineralization outside current resource panels. This discovery enhances the potential for resource growth and classification upgrades, with the infill drilling program supporting an updated underground resource estimate. The program’s success has led to an expansion of the drilling initiative, which is expected to contribute to the planned 2026 Preliminary Economic Assessment. The results indicate strong potential for further growth and reinforce Zone 22’s significance in the company’s underground exploration strategy.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:OLA) stock is a Buy with a C$15.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Orla Mining stock, see the TSE:OLA Stock Forecast page.

Orla Mining's strong financial performance and positive earnings call offset some negative aspects such as poor technical indicators, valuation challenges, and operational risks from recent corporate events.

More about Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. is a mining company focused on the exploration and development of mineral resources, primarily gold and silver. The company operates in the mining industry with a specific focus on the Camino Rojo deposit in Zacatecas, Mexico.

Average Trading Volume: 689,629

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$4.41B

