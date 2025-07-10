Orla Mining Achieves Record Gold Production in Q2 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Orla Mining ( (TSE:OLA) ) has shared an update.

Orla Mining Ltd. announced a record quarterly gold production for the second quarter of 2025, driven by contributions from its Musselwhite mine in Canada. The company remains on track to meet its annual production guidance of 280,000 to 300,000 ounces of gold. During the quarter, Orla also reduced its revolving credit facility by $30 million, improving its liquidity position. This operational success is expected to bolster Orla’s standing in the gold mining industry and provide positive implications for its stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:OLA) stock is a Buy with a C$9.25 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Orla Mining stock, see the TSE:OLA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:OLA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:OLA is a Neutral.

Orla Mining’s overall stock score is bolstered by strong financial performance and strategic corporate events, including acquisitions and resource expansions. However, the stock’s technical indicators and valuation metrics present short-term challenges, particularly with negative earnings impacting the P/E ratio.

More about Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. is a company focused on acquiring, developing, and operating mineral properties to enhance stakeholder value. It owns three material projects: Camino Rojo in Mexico, an open-pit gold and silver mine; Musselwhite in Canada, an underground gold mine with a long history of production; and South Railroad in Nevada, a feasibility-stage gold project.

Average Trading Volume: 598,357

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$4.55B

