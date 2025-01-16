Orla Mining Achieves Record Gold Production and Strengthens Financial Position

Stay Ahead of the Market:
The latest announcement is out from Orla Mining ( (TSE:OLA) ).
Orla Mining Ltd. announced a record annual gold production of 136,748 ounces for 2024, surpassing its improved guidance and achieving a 19% increase from the initial projections. The company also repaid its $58.4 million debt, resulting in a cash position of $160.8 million by year-end, reflecting a strong financial and operational footing heading into 2025.
More about Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd. is a mining company involved in the production of gold, with a focus on its Camino Rojo Oxide Mine.
YTD Price Performance: -1.53%
Average Trading Volume: 406,321
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell
Current Market Cap: C$2.62B
