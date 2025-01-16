Orla Mining Achieves Record Gold Production and Strengthens Financial Position

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

The latest announcement is out from Orla Mining ( (TSE:OLA) ).

Orla Mining Ltd. announced a record annual gold production of 136,748 ounces for 2024, surpassing its improved guidance and achieving a 19% increase from the initial projections. The company also repaid its $58.4 million debt, resulting in a cash position of $160.8 million by year-end, reflecting a strong financial and operational footing heading into 2025.

More about Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. is a mining company involved in the production of gold, with a focus on its Camino Rojo Oxide Mine.

YTD Price Performance: -1.53%

Average Trading Volume: 406,321

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$2.62B

For an in-depth examination of OLA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.