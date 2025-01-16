ORIX Corporation Reinforces Governance and Sustainability in Latest Report

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Orix ( (IX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On January 16, 2025, ORIX Corporation released its Corporate Governance Report, emphasizing its commitment to robust governance practices and sustainability efforts. The report highlights ORIX’s compliance with the Corporate Governance Code, its prohibition of cross-shareholdings, and internal rules for related party transactions. A key focus is on enhancing diversity and sustainability, with established goals for ESG-related matters, including climate and social risks. The company also underscores its strategy for fostering an inclusive work environment to maximize employee potential, reflecting its dedication to sustainable growth.

More about Orix

ORIX Corporation is a diversified financial services company based in Tokyo, Japan. It is involved in various sectors, including leasing, real estate, and asset management, with a focus on providing innovative and sustainable solutions across its business operations.

YTD Price Performance: -3.02%

Average Trading Volume: 35,924

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $23.33B

