Orion Minerals Releases 2025 Corporate Governance Statement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Orion Minerals Limited ( (AU:ORN) ) has provided an announcement.

Orion Minerals Limited has released its 2025 Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement, in compliance with ASX listing rules. This announcement provides transparency regarding the company’s adherence to corporate governance principles, which is crucial for maintaining investor confidence and regulatory compliance.

More about Orion Minerals Limited

Orion Minerals Limited is an Australian company listed on both the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). The company is involved in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources.

Average Trading Volume: 1,430,963

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$142.5M

See more insights into ORN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue