Orion Group Holdings Sells Land to Brixx Technologies

Orion Group Holdings (ORN) has released an update.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has made a significant move by selling two parcels of land in Harris County, Texas, totaling about 341.3 acres, to Brixx Technologies LLC for around $34 million. These lands, once used for dredge placements, are expected to change hands by June 14, 2024, assuming all standard due diligence and closing conditions are met. This strategic transaction marks a notable development in the company’s operations.

For further insights into ORN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.