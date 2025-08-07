Orion Equities Reports 3.43% Increase in NTA Backing

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Orion Equities Limited ( (AU:OEQ) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Orion Equities Limited announced a 3.43% increase in its net tangible asset (NTA) backing per share as of July 31, 2025. The company’s investments include shares in Bentley Capital Limited, which are accounted for using the equity method, resulting in a nil carrying value despite Bentley’s market valuation. Additionally, Orion holds shares in Strike Resources Limited and property investments, contributing to its overall NTA. This announcement reflects a stable financial position for Orion, with implications for its stakeholders regarding the valuation and management of its investment portfolio.

More about Orion Equities Limited

Orion Equities Limited is a company based in West Perth, Western Australia, that operates in the investment sector. The company focuses on investments in listed securities and property development and resale, with notable holdings in Bentley Capital Limited and Strike Resources Limited.

Average Trading Volume: 12,059

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

See more data about OEQ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue