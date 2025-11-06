Orion Engineered Carbons Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Orion Engineered Carbons SARL ( (OEC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Orion Engineered Carbons SARL presented to its investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons SARL is a global leader in the production of carbon black, a material used in a variety of applications such as tires, coatings, and plastics, with a focus on innovation and sustainability across its 14 production facilities worldwide.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Orion Engineered Carbons SARL reported a net sales decline to $450.9 million, alongside a net loss of $67.1 million, heavily impacted by an $80.8 million goodwill impairment. Despite these challenges, the company maintained a positive outlook on free cash flow for the year.

Key financial metrics showed a decrease in adjusted EBITDA by 28% year-over-year to $57.7 million, while adjusted diluted EPS fell to $0.29. The company highlighted sustained improvements in plant operations and introduced new cost initiatives to enhance competitiveness amid macroeconomic uncertainties and challenges in the tire industry.

Looking ahead, Orion’s management remains focused on improving competitiveness through cost structure analysis and working capital initiatives, aiming to generate up to $40 million in positive free cash flow for 2025. The company continues to adapt to evolving market conditions and trade paradigms, with an emphasis on supporting its tire industry customers.

