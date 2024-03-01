Origin Materials Announces Key Board and Committee Changes

The latest update is out from Origin Materials (ORGN).

Origin Materials, Inc. has appointed John Hickox, a seasoned professional with 40 years of experience in auditing, accounting, and executive leadership, as a new independent Class III director and a member of the Audit and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees. His term starts on March 1, 2024, and he’ll be compensated as a non-employee director. This change comes as Karen Richardson steps down as Chair of the Board, with R. Tony Tripeny taking over her role and Mr. Hickox succeeding him as Chair of the Audit Committee. There are no conflicts of interest or disagreements underlying these transitions.

