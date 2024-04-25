Origin Enterprises Executes Share Buyback

Origin Enterprises plc (GB:OGN) has released an update.

Origin Enterprises plc has bought back 24,575 of its own shares on Euronext Dublin at prices ranging from €3.2800 to €3.3100 per share, as part of its €20 million share buyback program announced previously. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury with plans for cancellation or re-issue at a later date. This move reflects the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its share capital effectively.

For further insights into GB:OGN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.