Origin Enterprises Director Increases Shareholding

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Origin Enterprises plc ( (GB:OGN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Origin Enterprises plc announced a share purchase transaction involving Lesley Williams, a Non-Executive Director and Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities. The transaction, which took place on January 30, 2025, involved the purchase of 5,000 ordinary shares at a price of €2.68 each, increasing Williams’ total shareholding to 15,000 shares, equating to approximately 0.014% of the company’s issued share capital. This strategic move reflects confidence in the company’s market position and future prospects, potentially influencing stakeholder perceptions and market dynamics.

More about Origin Enterprises plc

Origin Enterprises plc operates in the agronomy services sector, providing expertise and operational support for farming activities. The company offers integrated agronomy services and technology solutions aimed at improving the productivity and sustainability of agricultural practices, with a focus on European markets.

YTD Price Performance: 2.26%

Average Trading Volume: 16,817

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €290.7M

See more data about OGN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.