Origin Enterprises Announces Settlement of Share Awards for Executive Director

An update from Origin Enterprises plc ( (GB:OGN) ) is now available.

Origin Enterprises plc announced the settlement of certain conditional share awards for Executive Director TJ Kelly under its Long Term Incentive Plan. On January 30, 2025, Kelly acquired 99,691 shares, sold 52,201 shares to cover taxation liabilities, and retained 47,490 shares. This transaction reflects the company’s adherence to regulatory compliance, as outlined under the Market Abuse Regulation, and underscores its executive compensation practices.

Origin Enterprises plc

Origin Enterprises plc is a company focused on sustainable land use through technically-led solutions, enabling customers to enhance their land’s potential. The company holds leading market positions in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Poland, and Romania and is listed on the Euronext Growth Dublin market and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 2.26%

Average Trading Volume: 16,817

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €290.7M

