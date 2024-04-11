Origin Energy Boosts Renewables with Major Wind Farm Buy

Origin Energy Limited (AU:ORG) has released an update.

Origin Energy Limited has announced the purchase of the Yanco Delta Wind Farm, a significant 1.5 GW wind and 800 MWh battery storage project in New South Wales, marking a major move in the company’s shift towards renewable energy. This acquisition, which is set to be financed through Origin’s corporate debt facilities, underscores the company’s commitment to meeting customer energy needs with cleaner solutions. With the project already having key approvals and its location in a government-designated Renewable Energy Zone, Origin is poised to bolster its portfolio of renewable projects, which already includes over 1,300 MW of planned capacity in other areas.

