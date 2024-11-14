Oriental Watch Holdings Reports Resilient Interim Results

Oriental Watch Holdings (HK:0398) has released an update.

Oriental Watch Holdings reported a slight decline in profit for the six months ending September 2024, with earnings per share decreasing to 24.50 HK cents from 28.32 HK cents the previous year. Despite a challenging market, the company achieved a gross profit of HK$560.4 million, supported by effective cost management. Overall, Oriental Watch Holdings posted a total comprehensive income of HK$148.3 million, reflecting resilience amidst fluctuating market conditions.

For further insights into HK:0398 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.