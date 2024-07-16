Oriental Land Co. Launches Executive Incentive Scheme

Oriental Land Co (JP:4661) has released an update.

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. has announced the sale of treasury stock through a third-party allotment to initiate a Board Benefit Trust-Restricted Stock program, aimed at linking executive compensation more closely with corporate value and shareholder interests. The transaction involves 60,356 shares priced at 4,603 yen each, totaling approximately 277.82 million yen, with the trust scheduled to commence on August 5, 2024. This strategic financial move is designed to incentivize executives and align their interests with long-term corporate growth and shareholder value.

