Orient Securities Projects Significant Profit Growth in 2025 Interim Results

An announcement from Orient Securities Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3958) ) is now available.

Orient Securities Co., Ltd. has announced an estimated increase in its interim results for the first half of 2025, with net profits expected to rise by 54% to 71% year-on-year. This growth is attributed to the company’s strategic focus on business transformation, quality-efficiency improvements, and capitalizing on market opportunities, leading to significant revenue growth in wealth and asset management, investment banking, and other business areas.

Orient Securities Co., Ltd. is a modern investment bank based in the People’s Republic of China, operating under the Chinese corporate name ‘東方證券’ and known in Hong Kong as ‘DFZQ’. The company focuses on comprehensive wealth management, investment banking, and institutional services, aiming to be a top-tier player in the financial industry.

