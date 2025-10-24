Orient Securities Forms Strategy and Sustainable Development Committee

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Orient Securities Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3958) ) has issued an update.

Orient Securities Co., Ltd. has established a Strategy and Sustainable Development Committee to strengthen its strategic development and sustainability efforts. This committee will focus on long-term strategic planning, major investment proposals, and sustainable development policies, aiming to improve decision-making processes and corporate governance. The move is expected to enhance the company’s operational effectiveness and industry positioning, benefiting stakeholders by aligning with regulatory requirements and market expectations.

Orient Securities Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the financial services industry. The company focuses on strategic development, investment decision-making, and sustainable development planning, aiming to enhance its core competitiveness and corporate governance.

