Orient Securities Enhances Governance with New Committee

The latest update is out from Orient Securities Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3958) ).

Orient Securities Co., Ltd. has established a Remuneration and Nomination Committee to enhance its corporate governance structure and improve the remuneration assessment and management system for its directors and senior management. This move is in compliance with various legal and regulatory frameworks, including the Company Law of the People’s Republic of China and the Hong Kong Listing Rules. The committee’s responsibilities include evaluating the board’s composition, formulating criteria for selecting directors and senior management, and advising on appointments and remuneration policies. This initiative is expected to support the company’s strategic goals by ensuring a balanced and diverse board, enhancing performance assessments, and aligning remuneration with industry standards.

