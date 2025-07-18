Orient Securities Announces Resignation of Non-Executive Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Orient Securities Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3958) ).

Orient Securities Co., Ltd. announced the resignation of Mr. XIE Weiqing from his role as a non-executive director and member of the audit committee, effective upon delivery of his resignation letter. His departure does not affect the board’s quorum, and he leaves without any disagreements or unresolved issues with the company. The board expressed appreciation for his contributions.

More about Orient Securities Co., Ltd. Class H

Orient Securities Co., Ltd. Class H is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the financial services industry. It conducts business in Hong Kong under the name DFZQ, focusing on securities brokerage, investment banking, and asset management services.

Average Trading Volume: 11,696,230

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$90.26B

