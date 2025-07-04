Orient Cement to Hold 14th AGM Virtually and Initiates E-Voting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Orient Cement Ltd. ( (IN:ORIENTCEM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Orient Cement Limited announced that its 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on August 7, 2025, via video conferencing in compliance with regulatory guidelines. The company has also informed its members about the electronic dispatch of the Postal Ballot Notice for remote e-voting, which will be conducted to approve business matters specified in the notice. This move underscores the company’s commitment to leveraging digital platforms for shareholder engagement and decision-making processes.

More about Orient Cement Ltd.

Orient Cement Limited operates in the cement industry, providing cement products primarily in India. The company focuses on manufacturing and marketing cement and related products, catering to various construction needs.

Average Trading Volume: 50,122

Current Market Cap: 49.4B INR

