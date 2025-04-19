Oricon Enterprises Declares Unencumbered Promoter Shareholding

The latest announcement is out from Oricon Enterprises Limited ( (IN:ORICONENT) ).

Oricon Enterprises Limited, a company with promoter shareholders, has disclosed under Regulation 31(4) of SEBI that as of March 31, 2025, they hold 10,31,86,309 shares, all of which are free from encumbrances. This announcement indicates a stable financial position for Oricon Enterprises, potentially reassuring stakeholders about the company’s governance and financial transparency.

More about Oricon Enterprises Limited

YTD Price Performance: 2.64%

Average Trading Volume: 23,172

Current Market Cap: 6.3B INR

