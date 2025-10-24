Organto Foods to Prepay Convertible Debentures to Strengthen Financial Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Organto Foods ( (TSE:OGO) ) has issued an announcement.

Organto Foods Inc. has announced its intention to prepay outstanding convertible debentures as part of its strategy to reduce debt and enhance its financial standing. The prepayment is scheduled for November 28, 2025, and involves a principal amount of $2,340,850 with a 10% annual interest rate. Holders of the debentures have the option to convert them into common shares at a conversion price of $0.60 per share. This move is expected to impact the company’s financial operations by potentially reducing cash outflows or increasing equity if conversion rights are exercised.

Organto Foods is an integrated provider of branded, private label, and distributed organic, fairtrade, and non-GMO fruit and vegetable products. The company operates using a strategic asset-lighter business model to cater to a growing socially responsible and health-conscious consumer base globally. Organto emphasizes sustainable business practices, focusing on environmental responsibility and commitment to the communities it serves, its people, and its shareholders.

Average Trading Volume: 136,880

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$87.97M

