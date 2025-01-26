Orezone Gold Advances Exploration with Promising Drill Results at Bomboré Mine

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

An announcement from Orezone Gold ( (TSE:ORE) ) is now available.

Orezone Gold Corporation has announced positive drill results from its Bomboré Gold Mine, highlighting high-grade mineralization in the North Zone. The findings, which extend mineralization below existing reserve pits, indicate potential for increased resource estimates and future production. The company plans an accelerated exploration campaign, including a 30,000-meter drill program, aiming to expand its resource base significantly. This could lead to extended mine life and a shift towards underground mining, enhancing Orezone’s position in the gold mining sector.

Orezone Gold Corporation is a mining company focused on the exploration and development of gold resources. It primarily operates the Bomboré Gold Mine, which is known for its significant gold reserves and exploration potential.

YTD Price Performance: 9.09%

Average Trading Volume: 211,958

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$335.6M

