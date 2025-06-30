Orexo AB Announces Changes in Share and Vote Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Orexo AB ( (SE:ORX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Orexo AB announced a change in the number of shares and votes due to the issuance and repurchase of class C shares. The total number of shares increased to 37,156,639, with a corresponding increase in votes to 34,955,239. This adjustment could impact the company’s shareholder structure and voting dynamics, potentially influencing future corporate decisions.

More about Orexo AB

Orexo is a Swedish pharmaceutical company with 30 years of experience in developing improved pharmaceuticals using proprietary formulation technologies. The company focuses on providing innovative treatment solutions for opioid use disorder in the US market and develops products for other therapeutic areas globally with leading partners. In 2024, Orexo reported total net sales of SEK 590 million and employed 110 people. It is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and available as ADRs on the OTCQX market in the US.

YTD Price Performance: 9.94%

Average Trading Volume: 19,734

Current Market Cap: SEK659.8M

For detailed information about ORX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue