Orex Minerals Welcomes New Board Chair

Orex Minerals Inc. has announced the departure of Board member David Gunning and the appointment of Adam Cegielski as the new Independent Chair and member of the Audit Committee. Cegielski brings over two decades of venture capital experience, having previously developed a mineral project in Uganda and co-founded a company acquired for $205 million. The company, focused on precious and base metals exploration in Mexico and Canada, anticipates Cegielski’s expertise will significantly contribute to achieving its strategic goals.

